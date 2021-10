Will you have enough income for retirement? Is enough of it guaranteed for life so you don’t need to worry about running out of money if you live to a ripe old age?. Social Security payments equal only about 40% of the average wage earner's pre-retirement income. If, like most people, you don’t have a traditional employer-provided pension, you’ll have to make up the rest. A rough rule of thumb is that you’ll need 80% of your pre-retirement income.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 HOURS AGO