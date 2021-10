Children have been banned from wearing Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes in some New York schools, according to reports.The hit Korean Netflix series follows an elaborate competition in which desperate debtors are pitted against one another in a succession of deadly children’s games.Squid Game features some scenes of graphic violence, and is rated unsuitable for children under the age of 15.Per CNY Central, one school district in New York’s Syracuse area has warned parents that Squid Game costumes will not be allowed in the area’s three elementary schools.The show’s violence is cited as a reason for this prohibition.Outfits from the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO