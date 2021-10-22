CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equestrian-Friendly Malvern Bank Sponsors Exhibitors Lounge at 2021 Pennsylvania National Horse Show

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Azv1s_0cZN1ntk00
Image via Malvern Bank.

Malvern Bank, National Association has joined forces with the law firm Greenberg Traurig to sponsor the exhibitors lounge at the 2021 Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

Held Oct. 14-23 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show hosts the country’s top competitors in one of the largest indoor horse shows. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation.

“The Malvern Bank Equestrian Division believes in supporting the best events the sport offers, while also investing in our local community,” said Anthony C. Weagley, President and CEO of Malvern Bank. “The Pennsylvania National Horse Show attracts top athletes each year and also supports nonprofit organizations within our community, so sponsoring this competition was a natural fit for Malvern Bank, and we are thrilled to do it alongside Greenberg Traurig, LLP who also believes in supporting top equestrian events.”

“As equestrians ourselves, we at Malvern Bank understand the needs of our equestrian clients and their unique businesses,” said former grand prix athlete Hillary Dobbs, an Assistant Vice President at Malvern Bank. “Whether it is over the phone or in person, our high-touch customer service allows our equestrian clients to be free from day-to-day management concerns, so they can focus on achieving their goals.”

Malvern Bank offers a variety of equestrian-friendly deposit and credit solutions designed to help cash flow and increase interest earnings. It can also help match clients with the best loan product to fit their needs. Whether buying a farm or ranch, financing the next great equine prospect, or purchasing a new truck and trailer, Malvern Bank will help clients achieve their financial goals and develop a solid plan.

Greenberg Traurig has a synergy with Malvern Bank, offering equestrian-specific legal and business support to clients around the world. As one of the nation’s largest and most esteemed law firms, GT hosts an Equine Industry Miniseries podcast that aims to showcase this industry niche in a multifaceted practice of law that has its own language, customs, and norms. Guests “speak the language” of the equine world, have an in-depth knowledge of the industry, and discuss hot button issues in a wide range of equine-related matters.

Listen to Episode 11 of the podcast, entitled “Getting Back on the Horse with Hillary Dobbs.”

“Greenberg Traurig is proud of its strategic partnership with Malvern Bank, and we are especially proud to serve the unique needs of the equestrian industry,” said Michael Nicodema, co-chair of the firm’s Equine Industry Group. “Speaking the language of the equine world is certainly fundamental to the firm’s approach, and our group has over 50 dedicated legal professionals who stand ready to handle the wide range of legal matters affecting the day-to-day lives of equestrians.”

Malvern Bank established an equestrian business focus in 2017, offering horse owners, horse farms, and other equestrian-related clientele private banking and investment management services. The bank regularly sponsors other equestrian events, including:

  • The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, the longest-running and largest outdoor multi-breed competition in the U.S.
  • The All-American Quarter Horse Congress, the world’s largest single-breed horse show, boasting more than 24,500 entries annually and housing nearly 6,000 registered American Quarter Horses
  • The Brandywine Polo Club, a USPA club that brings the passion of polo and the spirit of the local community together every summer season in the heart of Chester County’s legendary horse country

Learn more about Malvern Bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDQkw_0cZN1ntk00
Image via Malvern Bank.

theplaidhorse.com

Hunt Tosh and Cannon Creek are Grand at Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Hunt Tosh and Cannon Creek, owned by the Wheeler Family, earned the 2021 Pennsylvania National Horse Show Grand Hunter Championship on Tuesday, October 19, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA. With a clean sweep of the High Performance Hunter over fences classes and a second-place finish in...
ANIMALS
Indiana Gazette

Pennsylvania Residents Are Among the Most Likely To Own Their Own Homes in the Nation

Homeownership is a longstanding aspiration for millions of Americans. According to a Gallup poll, more than nine in every 10 American investors consider owning a home to be either an essential or important component of the American dream. Homeownership can also be one of the best and most practical ways to build wealth -- both through appreciation of equity and tax deductions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of The Delaware Valley, and One of the Best in the US

What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the bloody marys, the combination of breakfast AND lunch—you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than 12 million verified diner reviews...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
