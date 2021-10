Adrien Brody has revealed that he was offered a role in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – and he expressed some regret at turning it down. "I, somehow, didn’t grasp it," Brody told GQ in an interview about his career, speaking about being approached for 2001's The Fellowship of the Ring, the first movie in the fantasy trilogy from director Peter Jackson. "I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else."

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO