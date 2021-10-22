‘Miracle Workers,’ ‘Touched by an Angel,’ & More Heavenly Shows to Stream on TV

With Halloween right around the corner, there's no better way to get into the spirit of the spooky season than with the help of a terrifying television series. From the supernatural to the gory to the psychological, there's small screen content that provides scares in every form. One of film's most famous villains, the notorious serial killer-turned-knife-wielding doll Chucky, makes his first foray onto the small screen with the new SyFy network series "Chucky." Now fans of the hit "Child's Play" movie franchise will get a weekly dose of the murderous Good Guys doll as he embarks on a new run of gory kills. To celebrate the show's premiere on Oct. 12, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we run through the scariest shows to frighten all TV fans…

