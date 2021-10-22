Baltimore County to host hiring event for school nurses, medical assistants

Baltimore County Public Schools is in need of school nurses and health assistants.

On November 9 from 5 to 7pm, the school system will host a recruitment event at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology located on 938 York Road.

School nurse applicants are required to have Maryland nursing licenses, CPR certification, and at least two years of clinical experience.

Health assistant applicants must have both certified nursing assistant and certified medication technician certifications, as well as CPR and first-aid certification.

Those interested should apply prior to the event.

For additional information, email Kathryn Russell at krussell2@bcps.org.