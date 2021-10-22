CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Militant group ends hunger strike in Israeli prisons

rochesterfirst.com
 4 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian militant group called off a hunger strike among dozens of prisoners held by Israel after nine days on Friday, saying its demands had been met. An Israeli official denied the claim. The Islamic Jihad group said Israeli authorities agreed to cancel financial...

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. "The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats, the air heavy with the stench of diesel and sardines.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

PA Mufti: Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

The PA’s highest religious authority, Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein, earlier this month assured PA TV viewers that the destruction of Israel, the “liberation” of Jerusalem and its “return to Islam,” are only a matter of time:. “The injustice will certainly pass and the occupation will pass… If we turn to...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Prison#Ap#Islamic Jihad#Palestinians#Western#Israelis
Daily Herald

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

LONDON -- The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British...
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

DM Gantz Pressured to Free Hunger-Striking Hamas Terrorist

The Arab Joint List faction pressured Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday to cancel the administrative detention of a Hamas terrorist from Hebron who has allegedly been on a hunger strike for 91 days, according to former MK Orit Strook. But Attorney Maurice Hirsch, Adv. writes a series of tweets...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

The battle for the US consulate in Jerusalem

The professional echelon at the Israeli Foreign Ministry has described the expected American opening of a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem as an “introduction to the division of the city.” They stress that the effect of such a measure, which is backed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will be to undermine, if not to completely reverse, President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
IBTimes

Israel Holds Largest-ever Air Force Drill With UAE Visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills. Amir Lazar, chief of Israeli air force operations, told reporters the drills "don't focus on Iran", but army officials have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News 8 WROC

Sudan’s leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held

After the early morning arrests of government officials, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.
WORLD
FOX59

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky attempt to transition to democracy two years after […]
WORLD
AFP

Israel to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes

Israel on Sunday announced plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, drawing immediate condemnation from Palestinians, peace activists and neighbouring Jordan. The announcement from the housing and construction ministry in right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government said tenders had been published for 1,355 homes in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. Those new homes add to the more than 2,000 residences which defence sources have said in August would be authorised for West Bank settlers. Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of the right-wing New Hope party, said in a statement that "strengthening Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision".
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel set to OK 3,000 West Bank settler homes this week

Israel is expected to move forward with thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank this week, a settlement watchdog group said Sunday. The plan for some 3,000 new settler units in the West Bank has already drawn calls for restraint from the U.S., which on Friday voiced “concern” over the expected approvals.Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now said a committee is set to meet Wednesday to approve 2,800 units deep in the West Bank, complicating any efforts to create a Palestinian state. More than half of those are receiving final approval, meaning construction...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Rashida Tlaib Defends Terrorist NGOs, Calls Israel ‘Apartheid Regime’

US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has once again called the Israeli government an “apartheid regime,” accusing the Jewish State of “violence” and “human rights abuses.”. The venom, repeated by others, was expressed in a tweet Tlaib posted Friday in a swift response to an order signed the same day by...
WORLD
ourcommunitynow.com

Kottaipattinam fishers still on hunger strike

Fisherfolk from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district continued their hunger strike for the second day on Thursday, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for the “recurring attacks” on Indian fishermen. The fishers of the coastal hamlet have been abstaining from fishing since Wednesday,
SOCIETY
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy