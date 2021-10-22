Pfizer's COVID vaccine appears safe and effective for children 5-11, new data shows

Over the next two weeks, two government agencies will have to decide whether newly released data from Pfizer-BioNTech is convincing enough to justify authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 through 11.

Because children are unlikely to become severely ill from COVID-19, vaccines have to be incredibly safe and have a significant impact on the pandemic to justify their use in this age group, experts say.

Data made public Friday shows they appear to be.

Documents prepared for next week's Food and Drug advisory committee meeting show the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is more than 90% effective in children ages 5 to 11.

Among more than 2,200 children in this age group, 1,500 of whom received the active vaccine, only 19 came down with COVID-19. The three children infected with COVID-19 after vaccination generally had a few, mild symptoms, such as cough, sore throat and headache, and reported no fevers; while the 16 infected in the placebo group suffered more symptoms, with 10 enduring fevers.

No severe cases or deaths from COVID-19 were seen in either group.

With the delta variant so contagious, parents have a choice between getting their child vaccinated or hoping their case of COVID-19 isn't serious, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"That's what's at stake," he said. "Delta is so transmissible, it will find you."

On Tuesday, the first of two independent review panels will examine data from Pfizer-BioNTech's trials in 5- to 11-year-olds and decide whether the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks in that age group. Children in this age group would receive one-third of the adult dose given in two shots at least three weeks apart.

The FDA commissioner would then have to sign off on the shots, along with an advisory committee for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scheduled to meet Nov. 2 and 3, and then the CDC director.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and presidential advisor said Wednesday that vaccinating the 28 million American children in this age group is likely to make a substantial difference in the course of the pandemic.

"If we can get the overwhelming majority of those 28 million children vaccinated, I think that would play a major role in diminishing the spread of infection in the community," he said at a White House briefing.

With the highly contagious delta variant, Fauci said, children are now just as likely as adults to catch COVID-19 and pass it on to others, even though about half of the children who catch COVID-19 don't have symptoms.

There have been about 1.8 million cases of COVID-19 in this age group as of mid-October and 143 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S, as well as 8,622 COVID-19 related hospitalizations through mid-September. COVID-19 is currently sending about 30 out of every 100,000 children to the hospital.

Dr. Cody Meissner, who sits on the FDA's advisory panel, said he won't vote to support shots in children age 5 to 11 unless he's convinced benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

"I want clear evidence that harm from the vaccine or side effects from the vaccine aren't more frequent," said Meissner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Tuft University School of Medicine in Boston. "I definitely want to vaccinate children, but I don't want to create more disease than the virus creates.

In another group of nearly 2,400 children ages 5 to 11, almost 1,600 received the active vaccine and all their side effects were reported to be mild, including rashes and pain in the area where the shot was delivered. As with adults, children suffered more side effects after the second dose than after the first.

The studies were too small to show the serious side effects seen in older children and adults, including myocarditis.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech, among the three vaccines available in the United States, has completed studies in children and requested FDA authorization for their use.

Although kids can get and pass on COVID-19 they are not the primary vector for disease as they are with the flu, Meissner said.

Children under 10 are far less likely to transmit the disease than older children and adolescents, Hanage said.

Protection may wane in kids as it does in adults, Hanage said, but if children ages 5-11 were vaccinated now, it might keep infections down over the winter months, when school is in session and the virus is more likely to spread.

The bottom line, Hanage said, is that vaccines do work.

"We have seen what delta can do in places which don't have vaccines," he said. "We are in a remarkably better place than we could be."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pfizer's COVID vaccine appears safe and effective for children 5-11, new data shows