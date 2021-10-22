CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

By Keithen Drury
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Business expense spending has been out of control for Skillz.
  • Cloudflare's stock has had a remarkable quarter, but it needs to beat expectations to maintain its lofty valuation.
  • Workplace misconduct has plagued Activision Blizzard, driving down its stock price.

Earnings season is one of four times throughout the year where investors get a glimpse behind the curtain to see how a company is performing. When Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) report the first week of November, investors will be watching closely. Each has a unique situations to analyze.

Skillz

Skillz closed at $14.21 the day before it reported its second quarter earnings on Aug. 3. At the time of this writing it trades just above $10. While that decrease doesn't seem like much in terms of dollars, a near 40% decline does. What's happened to this stock that traded around $40 in February?

Its business model turns the traditional mobile gaming approach on its head. Instead of pestering its users with ads, it generates revenue by facilitating an environment where users compete for monetary prizes. Skillz takes a small cut in the process to fund its business. Skillz also provides tools to ensure proper matchmaking and fraud reduction. Most importantly, Skillz does not develop games; it provides the platform to create and run them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00smzi_0cZN078o00
SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

During Q2 earnings, Skillz revenue increased yet their expenses increased even more.

Metric Growth YoY

Revenue Research and Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Expenses (Minus Cost of Revenue)

52% 124% 90% 118% 98%

This led to a greater than expected loss, which worried investors. Spending money on the business is OK, but when expenses are double revenue growth it raises red flags. Skillz also has a significant revenue concentration risk, with only three games accounting for 87% of 2020 revenue. Games go in and out of style quickly, so Skillz may fall victim to an uncontrollable factor.

Three titles aren't good enough for Skillz. It partnered with the National Football League to launch a mobile game before the 2022 season kicks off. Additionally, Skillz is counting on Big Buck Hunter: Marksman for future success. Skillz has great potential, but investors will need to see revenue diversification and its expense growth decrease. As a company with 6 times forward sales and a 95% gross margin, it's interesting enough to purchase, but only if the investor can stomach the risk.

Cloudflare

Opposite of Skillz, Cloudflare is up an astounding 50% since it reported on Aug. 5.

Cloudflare's mission is to "build a better internet." It accomplishes this by removing dated on-premise hardware running website servers. Instead, Cloudflare's data centers store bits and pieces of the website code all around the globe. Speeding up the website so visitors don't have long load times. Cloudflare also provides security benefits for its customers.

Once users switch to Cloudflare's platform, it's difficult to leave. This is reflected in its second-quarter dollar-based net retention rate of 124%. Management also commented that Cloudflare "had our strongest quarter ever as a public company." Revenue growth was 53% beating internal predictions by 4%. Cloudflare did not produce positive free cash flow or net earnings, but it had more than $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

To avoid a third-quarter post-earnings drop, Cloudflare will need to crush revenue expectations. Meeting management's 45% growth projection will not justify its current price to sales ratio of more than 100. It can also maintain its valuation by accelerating its large customer -- those that pay more than $100 thousand annually -- growth count.

Cloudflare is also releasing new products, recently launching a serverless streaming product. Allowing customers to stream video with low latency increasing the consumer experience. Continued innovation and revenue growth will provide investors insight into Cloudflare's future.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has recently made headlines, and not for a good reason. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company for the unlawful treatment of its female employees on July 20. Allegations included sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation against those who tried reporting it. On Sept. 27, it settled the suit for $18 million which will compensate the affected employees.

With Activision Blizzard pledging to improve its policies and acting on it by hiring additional staff dedicated to investigating future allegations, the company appears to be fixing the problem. Yet, the damage has already been done to its reputation and stock price. In a race to remove Activision Blizzard from portfolios, the sell-off generated a 16% drop since the lawsuit was filed.

The creator of games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Candy Crush reported a strong second quarter with a company record 42% operating margin. It also projected slightly higher than flat revenue growth for the third quarter. A revenue surprise could be the necessary catalyst to send this beaten-down stock higher.

At a cheap 20 times price to earnings ratio, Activision Blizzard is worth a look. However, if an investor wants to steer clear because of the stigma created by the recent news, no one would think differently of their judgment.

All three companies have different expectations heading into earnings season. Cloudflare -- reporting Nov. 4 -- is still the most promising, as it has shown continual execution and innovation. The other two -- both reporting Nov. 2 -- are more value plays but could become a value trap. Regardless, investors must handle large price swings with these stocks. Those who can withstand the volatility might benefit from an earnings surprise in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why the EV Stock Rally Fizzled Today

Nio stock has been rising recently from excitement among peers and for its upcoming new developments. Nikola's strategy includes a growing hydrogen economy, and a big announcement came in that sector yesterday. What happened. The stock of popular electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE:NIO) popped more than 6% yesterday, and the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. So what. Jefferies doesn't hate Upstart stock. In fact, the analyst forecasts "consistent growth...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. But investors' views toward...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Activision Blizzard#Race#Earnings Surprise#Sklz#Atvi
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) climbed on Monday after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced a massive increase in its capital spending plans for 2022. As of 3:07 p.m. EDT, Nvidia's stock price was up more than 7%. So what. In its third-quarter earnings release, Facebook said that it intends to allocate as much...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Shares of the visual search and media company are down 17.5% this week. Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF unloaded several hundred thousand shares of the stock. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) took a hit on Tuesday, falling 5.5%. The growth stock's decline extends a brutal pullback after PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) said on Sunday that it was not pursuing an acquisition of the company, dispelling rumors that PayPal could buy Pinterest for $70 per share.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Spire Global Stock Just Popped 13%

Shares of space-based data, analytics, and services company Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shot to the moon on Tuesday, rising a solid 13% through 2:30 p.m. EDT today. The catalyst for today's rise appears to be the promotion of an executive. So what. As Spire announced this morning, it has promoted Theresa...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Again Tuesday

Morgan Stanley upgraded its price target on Bloom Energy a day after the company signed a big contract. There seems to be no stopping fuel-cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) this week. After a dizzying Monday rally, its shares shot up another 5% Tuesday morning thanks to an analyst upgrade. So...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

MP Materials is the subject of a new bearish report. The report notes several "shenanigans" that could cost investors. Shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Perion Stock Exploded Today

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) were soaring today after the adtech company posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report and raised its outlook for both 2021 and 2022. As of 1:42 p.m EDT, the stock was up 28.1%. So what. Perion, which connects digital ad sellers and buyers and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Commvault Systems Stock Crashed Today

Revenue and adjusted earnings per share fell short of the consensus analyst estimate. Growth in new customers couldn't overcome supply shortages in hardware that ultimately impacted software orders by customers. The Metallic software-as-service offering is helping Commvault gain market share in data management solutions. What happened. Shares of Commvault Systems...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why 23andMe Stock Was Up More Than 9% on Tuesday

The company is trying to grow revenue by boosting its subscriber base. Its genetic database has the potential to help with personalized medicine. Shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) rose more than 9% on Tuesday. The stock, which closed at $11.36 on Monday, opened at $11.40 and rose as high as $12.44 at midday on Tuesday. The stock has been as low as $7.01 and as high as $18.16 over the past 52 weeks. So far this year, shares are up a little more than 3.7%. The company, founded in 2006, went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in June. It offers services for users seeking health and ancestry information from their DNA.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Avid Bioservices Stock Surged 14% Today

The stock market's relatively smaller companies dream of inclusion on a major equity index, as it raises their visibility and puts them on the radar of index funds. Tuesday was Avid Bioservices' (NASDAQ:CDMO) turn in the spotlight. News that the company will soon be a component of a notable index sent its shares 14% higher on the day.
STOCKS
investing.com

Shopify Stock (TSX:SHOP) Earnings: What to Watch

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) will come out with its earnings report this Thursday, and Shopify stock has already started climbing in anticipation. So let’s take a look at what Motley Fool investors could expect from Shopify stock during its announcement on October 28. What analysts estimate First, let’s take a look at...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts See Upside in These Stocks as Earnings Season Continues

The macroeconomic picture – and the longer-term expectations for certain stocks – is becoming clearer as earnings season continues. To that effect, some of the top Wall Street analysts have high hopes for Toast, Apple, Five Below, Freshworks and IMAX, according to TipRanks, which tracks the best-performing stock pickers. Indeed, Apple and IMAX are among the companies reporting in the upcoming week.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy