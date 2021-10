When I was searching for a good grill to fire up my summer this year, I came across a lot of really good options. As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, and made cooking my life for about 15 years, it's always been important to have the right tools to work with while cooking and grilling. Funny enough, I stumbled upon Kalamazoo Grills, which is made by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, but was absolutely floored when I saw the prices. I wanted to support a local company and it was cool we have our own grill, but these are clearly not for the casual griller.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO