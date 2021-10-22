CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBG: New State Released November 11th for iOS and Android – Gaming – News

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago

PUBG Studios has announced that PUBG: New State will be released on November 11th. It is a smartphone game set in the year 2051 and includes customizable weapons and a drone shop. The free-to-play game will be released worldwide on November 11th, Writes PUBG...

