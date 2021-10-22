CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Moderna and J&J Booster Shots, Holiday Vaccinations

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooster shots received a big update Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control Prevention, but who will be eligible and when?. Meanwhile, for those looking to be fully vaccinated by the holidays, deadlines are approaching, according to Chicago's top doctor. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
fox32chicago.com

Illinois nurse practitioner calls vaccine mandates 'disheartening'

Neelie Panozzo is a 25-year veteran of the health care industry, serving as both a nurse and a nurse practitioner. She said nursing is her passion and she knows it is what God called her to do. But with vaccine mandates forcing her to choose between her faith and her profession, she fears she may have to find a new job.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J Booster Shots#K Vaccinations#Johnson Johnson Covid#Moderna And#Cvs Health#Minuteclinic#Pfizer Biontech#Covid Booster Shots#Americans
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
womansworld.com

FDA Approves Moderna and J&J Booster Shots — and Mixing Vaccine Brands

If you’re looking to get a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration dropped a bunch of great news this morning. Not only are Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters now available, but you don’t necessarily have to get a booster from the same brand that you got your initial shot(s)!
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Chicago

When Will the Mask Mandate End in Chicago? City's Top Doctor Weighs in

Chicago's top doctor said Tuesday that she hopes Chicago's mask mandate will end "soon" and provided a metric for when the city could remove the requirement. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live event that, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the city would need to be below 200 cases per day to remove the mask mandate.
CHICAGO, IL
fox5atlanta.com

COVID booster shots available to more eligible Georgia residents

ATLANTA - Starting Tuesday, health departments across Georgia will begin offering more COVID-19 booster shots to eligible residents. Tuesday marks the first time Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be available at local Georgia health departments. Millions of Americans are now eligible to get a booster...
GEORGIA STATE
FOXBusiness

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna, J&J recipients

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies around the nation are offering more COVID-19 boosters to eligible patients after U.S. regulators signed off on extending the shots to Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster. Now, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Is the COVID Vaccine Dosage for Children the Same as for Teenagers?

Is the Pfizer vaccine that is being evaluated by federal health officials for younger children the exact same vaccine that teenagers and adults received?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, the answer is no. Full-strength Pfizer shots are recommended for anyone 12 or older, but...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy