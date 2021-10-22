CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Family Keeps This Villanova Wide Receiver Focused on the Field and Off

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRdhD_0cZMxrDw00
Villanova wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle.Image via Yong Kim, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Family is on the mind of Rayjoun Pringle mind, and a part of his game-day routine at Villanova University, writes Bridget Hyland for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The a wide receiver wakes up Saturday mornings and calls his mother, sister and brother. Then the phone stays off until the game is over.

 “They definitely stay in my ear,” Pringle said. Even when I’m doing good, just making sure that I’m working harder, not just on the field but off the field too. They definitely pushed me to be a better man.”

His focus on family is paying off on the field. 

He appeared in eight games i his freshman year. As a sophomore, he started all four games in a shortened spring season and was named second-team All CAA.

At a recent weekend game with a 28-27 win to Villanova, Pringle caught the winning touchdown.

Pringle considers being part of the team a “blessing,” and said he’s doing it for his family at home.

 “It shows me my why,” Pringle said. “Why I’m doing this. For my brother and sister, just showing them that there’s more to life than just staying at home or staying where I’m from.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about Villanova wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Villanova Influence Shows With Oklahoma City Thunder New Rookie Center

It’s kind of obvious Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl went to Villanova, writes Joe Mussato for The Oklahoman. You can see it in the way Robinson-Earl rebounds, sets screens, and quietly does the dirty work. Robinson-Earl, a second-round pick, is a legitimate candidate for the Oklahoma City Thunder...
NBA
DELCO.Today

Chester Panthers and Charles Thompson Celebrate 25th Season of Empowerment

The Chester Panthers have good reason to celebrate their 25th season, writes J.F. Piro for Main Line Today. The youth football organization, officially the Chester Panthers Youth Empowerment and Athletic Association, has won 20 championships in 10 years. It’s come back stronger than ever after folding in 2000. It’s fielded...
NFL
DELCO.Today

Coast Guard Honors Former NFL Player, Radnor High Grad, Emlen Tunnell

Emlen Tunnell, a graduate of Radnor High School, is the first African American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,. For most, that would be enough. But Tunnell, born in Bryn Mawr, is also a Delco hero who recently had a Coast Guard cutter named after him, writes Ashley Johnson and the 6abc digital staff for 6abc.com.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy