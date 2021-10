The Portland Trail Blazers enter the regular season Wednesday night against Sacramento coming off the most tumultuous offseason of the Damian Lillard era. An offseason that saw Lillard question the future of the franchise and his role in it. One that saw the franchise part ways from coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons and eight consecutive playoff appearances, then turn around and hire a first-year head coach in Chauncey Billups. On top of that, CJ McCollum’s name was tossed around in numerous trade rumors while many fans on social media openly called for the splitting up of the team’s dynamic duo like never before.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO