Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Says Business Will Expand Into Denim and More After Blackstone Deal

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShapewear maker Spanx is pushing into other categories of apparel — including denim — in hopes of making all clothing more comfortable for women. The company is also looking to grow its direct-to-consumer business, which today makes up about 70% of revenue. Blackstone said Wednesday it was taking a...

www.nbcnewyork.com

