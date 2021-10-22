CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Older Americans Are Facing a Double Debt Dilemma With Student and 401(K) Loans

By Sharon Epperson, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pause on federal student loan repayments ends in January. And, on Feb. 1, interest will start to accrue again. Those monthly repayments may come as a shock for many Americans, including older borrowers. While more than one-third of student loan borrowers are in their 20s and 30s, about...

mediafeed.org

How to get out of student loan debt: 6 options

Dealing with a substantial debt burden can be overwhelming. As you repay your debt, wondering the best way to get out of student loan debt is natural. You wouldn’t be the first one to wonder if there’s a way to get out of paying your student loans legally, like declaring bankruptcy.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The ‘Great Resignation’ is leaving many Americans wondering: Should I pay off my mortgage early?

It’s been drilled into Americans that a mortgage is good debt, a liability that shouldn’t give you pause, even after you retire. But the pandemic has been shaking up a lot of old financial rules. The “Great Resignation,” as it’s being called for those quitting their jobs, is making a lot of homeowners wonder if they should consider paying off their mortgage early.
REAL ESTATE
Black Enterprise

Black Student Loan Borrowers Liken Debt to ‘Jim Crow,’ Wants Policymakers To Step Up

When it comes to student loan debt, hundreds of Black borrowers equate the money owed to “Jim Crow” as it makes racial inequality more intense. According to a new report by The Education Trust, those Blacks report that policymakers have disregarded the racial and economic evidence of inequality in student loan debt with most contending that erasing all such debt is the best way to solve the ongoing problem.
ECONOMY
wgvunews.org

Student Loans

West Michigan based SoFi Manager Brian Walsh joins TMS to discuss the topic of loan repayment, Federal Student Loan Borrowers will restart payments in January 2022. Brian shares tips to help. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
ECONOMY
Forward

A landmark reprieve from crushing student loan debt

Nicole Brun-Cottan’s work as a physical therapist in an intensive care unit is grueling. Her patients are critically ill, many with COVID-19, and she often works with them in their hospital beds because they can’t sit up on their own. At the end of each shift, physically and emotionally exhausted, Nicole heads home—to her mother’s basement. Nicole incurred more than $100,000 in student loan debt to earn her professional credentials. She should be six years away from having the remainder of her debt forgiven under the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was designed to discharge student debt for nurses, teachers, firefighters and others in public service, after 10 years of making qualifying payments. But, like thousands of borrowers, getting on track for that relief has been agonizingly uncertain. Under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, 98 percent of all borrowers who applied for PSLF were denied. That is about to change.
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Credit Union Times

Fiserv Partnership Aims to Help Student Loan Borrowers Tackle Debt

According to researchers from the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the U.S. currently totals $1.73 trillion and is growing six times the rate of the nation’s economy. COVID-19 has only exasperated the crisis, with the total, nationwide student loan debt balance growing by 8.28% in 2020 – the biggest spike since 2013. And, the government’s emergency federal student loan payment suspension is scheduled to end on Jan. 31, 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
sjcctimes.com

Yes for student debt relief

Student debt should be forgiven because it will help students focus more on getting their careers started in a challenging and competitive work field. According to CBS news, nearly 45% of 2020 college graduates are still looking for jobs and COVID-19 has not made it any easier. The average federal...
SAN JOSE, CA
CNBC

This woman paid off $215k in student loan debt and saved $40k by refinancing her loans

Over the course of three years in law school, Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez accrued nearly $215,000 of debt from student loans and credit cards. While she was diligent about making the $2,000 monthly minimum payment on her student loans, the $24,000 she had paid off in her first year had barely made a dent in her debt's principal. When she received a tax statement noting all of her monthly payments, she was shocked to find that $20,000 had gone towards interest while a measly $4,000 went towards the principal on her student loans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
rismedia.com

Student Loan Debt Impact on Home-Buying Analyzed at REALTOR® Policy Forum

Top experts from the housing and higher-education fields joined policy thought leaders from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) on Wed., Oct. 13 to discuss the current student loan debt crisis and how it affects the economy, housing market and debt holders. The event explored the findings of NAR’s September report, The Impact of Student Loan Debt. For the past eight years, NAR has been collecting and examining research to measure the impact of student loan debt on future homebuyers. The report uncovered that student loan debt is one of the most significant hurdles for potential buyers and their ability to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
northerniowan.com

College debt effects on students

When you hear the word “college,” what do you think of? Some people may think about the future, freedom and education. But one of the biggest things students think of is the tuition and if they need to take out a loan. But the problem with a loan is that student loan debt is the most growing issue happening in America today. And in tune with paying that student loan debt is the stress that comes along with it, which then affects the borrowers’ overall mental health. But why is no one talking about this seemingly never ending issue?
COLLEGES

