CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Militant group ends hunger strike in Israeli prisons

By JACK JEFFERY
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian militant group called off a hunger strike among dozens of prisoners held by Israel after nine days on Friday, saying its demands had been met. An Israeli official denied the claim. The Islamic Jihad group said Israeli authorities agreed to cancel financial...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. "The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats, the air heavy with the stench of diesel and sardines.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

A senior Israeli minister said Monday he opposes the government's approval of more than 1,300 new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank highlighting stark disagreements between the country's ideologically divided coalition members. The Israeli government on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such announcement of expansion of settlements in the territory during U.S. President Joe Biden s administration. The move appears to run contrary to the new government’s pledge to put ideological considerations aside and reduce tensions with the Palestinians The announcement was one of the final steps...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Prison#Ap#Islamic Jihad#Palestinians#Western#Israelis
The Jewish Press

PA Mufti: Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

The PA’s highest religious authority, Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein, earlier this month assured PA TV viewers that the destruction of Israel, the “liberation” of Jerusalem and its “return to Islam,” are only a matter of time:. “The injustice will certainly pass and the occupation will pass… If we turn to...
RELIGION
Seattle Times

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

LONDON (AP) — The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the...
ADVOCACY
Cleveland Jewish News

The battle for the US consulate in Jerusalem

The professional echelon at the Israeli Foreign Ministry has described the expected American opening of a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem as an “introduction to the division of the city.” They stress that the effect of such a measure, which is backed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will be to undermine, if not to completely reverse, President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Sudan PM released as protesters face tear gas

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was brought home late Tuesday, his office said, after a day of intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup. Hamdok was "under close surveillance" while other ministers and civilian leaders remained under arrest, his office added, after the army dissolved Sudan's institutions on Monday.
PROTESTS
AFP

Israel to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes

Israel on Sunday announced plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, drawing immediate condemnation from Palestinians, peace activists and neighbouring Jordan. The announcement from the housing and construction ministry in right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government said tenders had been published for 1,355 homes in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. Those new homes add to the more than 2,000 residences which defence sources have said in August would be authorised for West Bank settlers. Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of the right-wing New Hope party, said in a statement that "strengthening Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision".
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Tense quiet after Sudan coup, protesters block some roads

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in Sudan s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.The prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum the capital.The military takeover threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy, which had been underway for the past two years. The United Nations Security Council was to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.Western governments...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Israel Holds Largest-ever Air Force Drill With UAE Visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills. Amir Lazar, chief of Israeli air force operations, told reporters the drills "don't focus on Iran", but army officials have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WREG

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of […]
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Rashida Tlaib Defends Terrorist NGOs, Calls Israel ‘Apartheid Regime’

US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has once again called the Israeli government an “apartheid regime,” accusing the Jewish State of “violence” and “human rights abuses.”. The venom, repeated by others, was expressed in a tweet Tlaib posted Friday in a swift response to an order signed the same day by...
WORLD
UPI News

Two German soldiers arrested for trying to form paramilitary force to fight in Yemen

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two former German soldiers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war. The two men, identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., were arrested early Wednesday morning as they were "strongly suspected" of trying to recruit 100-150 other former soldiers and police officers to form a mercenary force to intervene in the conflict in Yemen, the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe said in a statement.
MILITARY
kalw.org

Youth Climate Activists Go On Hunger Strike Outside White House

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with one of the youth climate activists who is on hunger strike outside the White House. They say they are going on hunger strike because they're terrified about the climate crisis. They're demanding that Congress and President Biden pass the full scope of the reconciliation bill to ensure the United States reduces emissions at least 50% by 2030 while advancing justice and creating millions of new good union jobs.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy