Hamburg, NJ

Weather Forecast For Hamburg

 4 days ago

HAMBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMvE1h00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

