Fort White, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort White

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FORT WHITE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cZMvCGF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

