Glenolden Daily Weather Forecast
GLENOLDEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0