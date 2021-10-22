CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenolden, PA

Glenolden Daily Weather Forecast

Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GLENOLDEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cZMvAUn00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

