Fort Thomas, KY

Weather Forecast For Fort Thomas

 4 days ago

FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cZMv8oa00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

