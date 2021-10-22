Weather Forecast For Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0