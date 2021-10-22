CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Jump on Grayling’s rainy forecast today

Grayling (MI) Weather Channel
Grayling (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(GRAYLING, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grayling Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grayling:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cZMv7vr00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grayling (MI) Weather Channel

Grayling (MI) Weather Channel

