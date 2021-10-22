Jump on Grayling’s rainy forecast today

(GRAYLING, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grayling Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grayling:

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Rain Showers High 49 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of Rain Showers High 50 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 48 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.