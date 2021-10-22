Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SILVER SPRINGS, NV) Friday is set to be rainy in Silver Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver Springs:

Friday, October 22 Light rain likely during the day; while cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.