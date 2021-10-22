CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka, TN

Atoka Daily Weather Forecast

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ATOKA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cZMuyDy00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, TN
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Atoka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ATOKA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atoka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ATOKA, TN
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka, TN
158
Followers
596
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy