Farmingville, NY

Farmingville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FARMINGVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cZMuwSW00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

