4-Day Weather Forecast For Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
