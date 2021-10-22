CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliceville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Aliceville

Aliceville (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ALICEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

