Daily Weather Forecast For Chiloquin

CHILOQUIN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight High 50 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers likely overnight High 51 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight High 48 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



