Pembroke Daily Weather Forecast
PEMBROKE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
