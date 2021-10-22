CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, GA

Pembroke Daily Weather Forecast

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PEMBROKE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cZMusvc00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Pembroke

(PEMBROKE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pembroke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PEMBROKE, GA
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Pembroke — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PEMBROKE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pembroke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PEMBROKE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, GA
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Pembroke — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PEMBROKE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pembroke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PEMBROKE, GA
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Pembroke, GA
68
Followers
595
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy