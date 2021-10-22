CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

Friday rain in Yanceyville: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) Friday is set to be rainy in Yanceyville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yanceyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cZMuqAA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

