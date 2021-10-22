Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI) Friday is set to be rainy in Mountain View, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain View:

Friday, October 22 Isolated rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 73 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.