Center Line, MI

Weather Forecast For Center Line

 4 days ago

CENTER LINE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMuk7200

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

