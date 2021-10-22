CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Cloudy forecast for Beech Grove — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 4 days ago

(BEECH GROVE, IN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Beech Grove Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beech Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMuhSr00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of drizzle then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

