Eddyville Daily Weather Forecast

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.