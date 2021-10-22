Eddyville Daily Weather Forecast
EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
