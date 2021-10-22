Mountain Top Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cZMueog00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

