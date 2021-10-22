CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

Landrum Daily Weather Forecast

Landrum (SC) Weather Channel
Landrum (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LANDRUM, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

