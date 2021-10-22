CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welsh Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

WELSH, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

