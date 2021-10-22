A rainy Friday in Belington — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BELINGTON, WV) Friday is set to be rainy in Belington, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belington:

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.