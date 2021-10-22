Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(BLACKSTONE, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Blackstone Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blackstone:

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.