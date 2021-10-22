CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughson, CA

Hughson Daily Weather Forecast

Hughson (CA) Weather Channel
Hughson (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HUGHSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cZMuUwI00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

