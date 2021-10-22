Hughson Daily Weather Forecast
HUGHSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Heavy Rain
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
