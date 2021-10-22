Hughson Daily Weather Forecast

HUGHSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Heavy Rain High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.