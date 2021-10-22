CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brinton Run Preserve Attracts Conservationists and Historians

 4 days ago

Part of the Brinton Run Preserve in Chadds Ford.Image via National Land Trust

In Chadds Ford, there’s 72 acres of pristine fields untouched by development, known as the Brinton Run Preserve, writes Melissa Jacobs for Main Line Today.

The land is close to Dilworthtown Village across from the Brinton 1704 House off Oakland Road.

A network of nonprofits keep the fields as they were hundreds of years ago.

The Preserve is protected under a conservation easement. It is home to 92 native plant species with a large number of pollinators, and a large pond.  

North American Land Trust in Chadds Ford has acquired the space after raising $3.85 million.

The Preserve will open to the public next spring, with a trail system, restrooms and amenities.

Brinton Run is NALT’s milestone.

“This is the first property we wanted to acquire and open for public use,” says Steven Carter, NALT’s president. “The Brandywine Valley is our home, and this space is three miles from our current headquarters.”

Brinton Run Preserve also has historical significance as the retreat route taken by the Continental Army on Sept. 11, 1777 following their defeat to the British in the Battle of Brandywine.  

That led to financial support from battlefield protection groups.

Read more at Main Line Today about Brinton Run Preserve.

