Selmer, TN

Selmer Weather Forecast

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cZMuQPO00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

