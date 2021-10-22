CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Cove, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Walnut Cove

Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

