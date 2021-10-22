CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lumberton

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Lumberton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LUMBERTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
LUMBERTON, MS
Lumberton, MS
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

