Suncook Weather Forecast
SUNCOOK, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
