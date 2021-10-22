4-Day Weather Forecast For Coldwater

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

COLDWATER, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMuLEz00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

