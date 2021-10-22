Friday set for clouds in Carrollton - 3 ways to make the most of it

(CARROLLTON, KY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrollton:

Friday, October 22 Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.