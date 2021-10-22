CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

 4 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMuJTX00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

