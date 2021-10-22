4-Day Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



