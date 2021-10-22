4-Day Weather Forecast For Roosevelt
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
