CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loomis, CA

Friday set for clouds in Loomis - 3 ways to make the most of it

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(LOOMIS, CA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Loomis, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loomis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cZMuGpM00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Loomis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Loomis: Wednesday, October 20: Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight; Thursday, October 21: Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight; Friday, October 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of
LOOMIS, CA
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Loomis — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LOOMIS, CA
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Loomis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LOOMIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis, CA
73
Followers
596
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy