Friday set for clouds in Loomis - 3 ways to make the most of it

(LOOMIS, CA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Loomis, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loomis:

Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 36 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy Rain High 59 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



