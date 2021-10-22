Daily Weather Forecast For Grain Valley
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
