Maynardville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAYNARDVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
